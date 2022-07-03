Cowen Trims RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price to $300.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $450.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price target on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on RH from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RH from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $366.13.

NYSE:RH opened at $220.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.71. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 28.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total transaction of $974,031.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,392.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 400 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.28, for a total value of $139,712.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $916,510.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,009 shares of company stock worth $18,133,573. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of RH by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

