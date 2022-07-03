Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $96.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $133.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.75.

NYSE FRT opened at $97.56 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $92.02 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.80.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 130.49%.

In other news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,292,000 after purchasing an additional 351,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,577,000 after purchasing an additional 372,411 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $983,225,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

