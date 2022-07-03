FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. FIG Partners lowered shares of FIGS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of FIGS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.92.

Shares of FIGS opened at $9.38 on Thursday. FIGS has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $48.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.33 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FIGS news, major shareholder Thomas Tull acquired 29,185 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $499,939.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 25,670,175 shares in the company, valued at $439,730,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth $279,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth $1,215,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth $251,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth $7,420,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

