FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. FIG Partners lowered shares of FIGS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of FIGS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.92.
Shares of FIGS opened at $9.38 on Thursday. FIGS has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $48.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06.
In other FIGS news, major shareholder Thomas Tull acquired 29,185 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $499,939.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 25,670,175 shares in the company, valued at $439,730,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth $279,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth $1,215,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth $251,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth $7,420,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
