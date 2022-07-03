Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Director Purchases $10,883.90 in Stock

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) Director Stephen M. Cook purchased 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $10,883.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,402.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $6.28 on Friday. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $10.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 1,117,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Richmond Hill Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 14,034,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,958,000 after acquiring an additional 441,550 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reservoir Media Management, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.