First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Cut to $200.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.29.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank stock opened at $147.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.74 and its 200-day moving average is $165.66. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $133.37 and a 12 month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.