Nancy J. F. Prue Purchases 872 Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Stock

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) insider Nancy J. F. Prue acquired 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $10,795.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,660. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:NRT opened at $12.34 on Friday. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. The company has a market cap of $113.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.73.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 92.85% and a return on equity of 5,275.81%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.32%. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $246,000.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

