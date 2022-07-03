JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Price Target to $39.00

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.74% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on FB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on FB Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.
NYSE FBK opened at $39.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.05. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,763,000 after purchasing an additional 103,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,244,000 after purchasing an additional 92,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,433,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,695,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.
