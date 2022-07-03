JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Price Target to $39.00

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on FB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on FB Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

NYSE FBK opened at $39.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.05. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,763,000 after purchasing an additional 103,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,244,000 after purchasing an additional 92,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,433,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,695,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

