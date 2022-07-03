Aerison Group Ltd (ASX:AE1) Insider Purchases A$15,533.18 in Stock

Aerison Group Ltd (ASX:AE1 – Get Rating) insider Peter Iancov purchased 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,533.18 ($10,786.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Get Aerison Group alerts:

Aerison Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aerison Group Ltd operates as an engineering, design, and construction company in Australia. It operates in Construction Services and Asset Services segments. The company provides engineering and design, procurement, project management, manufacturing, fabrication, structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, instrumentation and controls, construction, mechanical installation, commissioning, and asset services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aerison Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerison Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.