FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $325.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q1 2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $26.00 EPS.

FDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $298.10.

NYSE FDX opened at $223.61 on Thursday. FedEx has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $302.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.62.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

