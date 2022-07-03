8,643 Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AER. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 498.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 47,967 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AerCap by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in AerCap by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $9,220,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AER stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.15. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $71.38.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

AER has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

