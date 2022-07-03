Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,342 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.11. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

In other Globe Life news, SVP Christopher Todd Moore sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $91,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total value of $304,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,555,972 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.50.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

