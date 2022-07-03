Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $482,000 Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,715,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,865 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,113,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,216,000 after acquiring an additional 679,267 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,433,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,914,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,407,000 after buying an additional 558,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,810,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,578,000 after buying an additional 493,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of HR opened at $27.86 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 221.43%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

