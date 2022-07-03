Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 292 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHAL. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $479.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $447.92 and a 1-year high of $769.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $502.57 and a 200-day moving average of $578.77. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.97.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 58.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

