AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 21,360 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,504,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $45.21.

