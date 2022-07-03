Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $478,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 687,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,092,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,021,000 after purchasing an additional 273,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,276,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,669,000 after purchasing an additional 160,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM opened at $114.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $110.93 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.