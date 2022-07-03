Spire Wealth Management Sells 766 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.58 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91.

