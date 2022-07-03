Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $64.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $78.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.50 to $78.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price objective on Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.91.

NYSE EQR opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

