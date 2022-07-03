Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Benchmark cut Devon Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Devon Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $55.11 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.61.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,922 shares of company stock worth $4,269,519. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Boston Partners boosted its position in Devon Energy by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,599 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $85,234,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

