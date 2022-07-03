SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Cut to $50.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SLG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.96.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

NYSE SLG opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.41. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average of $71.25.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SL Green Realty by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,772,000 after acquiring an additional 33,001 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 4.5% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $785,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.