STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded STORE Capital from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.17.

NYSE STOR opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.17. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 138.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

