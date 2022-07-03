Morgan Stanley Lowers T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $121.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $121.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TROW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $115.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.08. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $104.72 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

