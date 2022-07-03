Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Lowered to $130.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.77.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $116.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.75.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 84.27%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Paychex by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Paychex by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

