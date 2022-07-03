PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.75.

PCH opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.11. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

