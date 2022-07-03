PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.75.
PCH opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.11. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.
About PotlatchDeltic (Get Rating)
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PotlatchDeltic (PCH)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.