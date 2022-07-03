Truist Financial Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $80.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.59.

PayPal stock opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

