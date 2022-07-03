Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Separately, Stephens lowered Rent-A-Center from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.75.
RCII opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.54.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 672.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 47.7% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 11.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
