Takkt (ETR:TTK) Trading 1.2% Higher

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as €15.40 ($16.38) and last traded at €15.18 ($16.15). Approximately 39,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.00 ($15.96).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($20.21) price objective on Takkt in a report on Friday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €19.20 ($20.43) target price on shares of Takkt in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $995.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, and swivel chairs, as well as special-purpose products, such as environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials under the KAISER+KRAFT brand; and office and business equipment to smaller corporate customers under the Certeo and Büromöbelonline brands.

