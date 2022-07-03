Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Trading Down 10%

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 6,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 20,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Investec Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Investec Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.