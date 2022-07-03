BTIG Research Lowers Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) Price Target to $5.00

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $15.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 95.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNLX. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Renalytix from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Renalytix from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Renalytix from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of RNLX stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $95.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.83. Renalytix has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

Renalytix ( NASDAQ:RNLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter. Renalytix had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 1,667.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renalytix will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Philosophy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Renalytix by 134.6% during the first quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 415,958 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Renalytix by 60.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 304,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 114,820 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Renalytix by 10.6% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 183,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in Renalytix during the fourth quarter worth $2,786,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Renalytix by 30.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 164,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 38,892 shares in the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Renalytix

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

