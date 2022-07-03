Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Shares Down 8%

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Rating) shares were down 8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 31,192 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 10,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18.

Get Alsea alerts:

Alsea Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALSSF)

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, cafeteria, casual food, casual fast food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, Vips Smart, El Portón, Archies, Foster's Hollywood, Ginos, TGI Fridays, Ole Mole, and Corazón de Barro brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alsea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alsea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.