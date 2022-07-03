MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Trading Up 0.7%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58.

Get MGM China alerts:

About MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF)

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.