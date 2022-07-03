Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Shares Down 1.2%

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.0747 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 3.52%.

Cementos Argos SA produces and markets cement, ready-mix concrete, clinker, aggregates, and related products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the operation of seaports; and maritime transport and property management businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

