Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.30

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 4668642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59.

About Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF)

Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.

