Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.60

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 33393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

CGAU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $295.22 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Centerra Gold by 125.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

