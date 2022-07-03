Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.15

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €16.15 ($17.18) and last traded at €16.60 ($17.66), with a volume of 30077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €16.49 ($17.54).

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAC. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($30.85) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($32.98) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($35.11) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($32.98) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €33.00 ($35.11) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of €19.15 and a 200-day moving average of €21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

