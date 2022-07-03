Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Update

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,971,900 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the May 31st total of 1,167,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS:BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Friday. Banco BPM has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26.

Get Banco BPM alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Banco BPM from €3.10 ($3.30) to €3.60 ($3.83) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.