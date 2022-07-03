WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Update

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the May 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BUDZ stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. WEED has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20.
About WEED (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WEED (BUDZ)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.