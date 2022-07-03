WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Update

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the May 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BUDZ stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. WEED has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20.

Get WEED alerts:

About WEED (Get Rating)

WEED, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.