bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.3 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BPOSY. Societe Generale lowered their target price on bpost NV/SA from €6.70 ($7.13) to €6.00 ($6.38) in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on bpost NV/SA from €7.35 ($7.82) to €5.80 ($6.17) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

BPOSY opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.06. bpost NV/SA has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.3365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 5.32%. bpost NV/SA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

bpost NV/SA Company Profile (Get Rating)

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

