Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTEAF opened at $12.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. Bénéteau has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Bénéteau from €18.00 ($19.15) to €19.00 ($20.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Bénéteau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names.

