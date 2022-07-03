Short Interest in Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Declines By 42.8%

Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the May 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of BLMIF stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Micro Businesses, Small Businesses, Mid-market, Corporations, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

