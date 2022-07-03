Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Update

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,200 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the May 31st total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

BOIVF stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. Bolloré has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16.

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

