Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Update

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,200 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the May 31st total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
BOIVF stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. Bolloré has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16.
