RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RGLXY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on RTL Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut RTL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.4055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

About RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY)

RTL Group SA, an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, NTV, Nitro, Vox Up, and RTL Up free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now! thematic pay channels; and RTL Zwei, an equity participation in the free-to-air channel.

