Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Trading 6.1% Higher

Fiore Gold Ltd. (CVE:F – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40. 238,159 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 115,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$140.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07.
Fiore Gold Company Profile (CVE:F)
