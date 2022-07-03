dynaCERT (CVE:DYA) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA – Get Rating) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.74. 1,803,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 1,140,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.
The firm has a market cap of C$264.50 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 11.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.74.
