GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Shares Down 6.4%

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.05. Approximately 264,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 670,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.19.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of GoGold Resources from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$605.28 million and a PE ratio of -341.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.75.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.