Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.32. Approximately 45,654 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 44,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61.

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

