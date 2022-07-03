Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Short Interest Update

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the May 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of BTVCY stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. Britvic has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.176 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BTVCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($13.74) to GBX 1,000 ($12.27) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Britvic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.19.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

