Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Short Interest Update

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the May 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of BTVCY stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. Britvic has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.50.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.176 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.
