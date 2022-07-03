Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Trading Down 3.7%

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50.

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company is engaged in developing Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treating esophageal cancer. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc and changed its name to Biostage, Inc in March 2016.

