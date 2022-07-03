Short Interest in Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Increases By 42.5%

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the May 31st total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 228.0 days.

Shares of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29.

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK name, including a professional football squad. It also provides transfer services that include compensation payments for players, catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising marketing and sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet, media, hospitality services.

