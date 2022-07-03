Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Short Interest Down 29.4% in June

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 951,300 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 1,347,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,852,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $7.24.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 80.01%. The firm had revenue of $531.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTEGF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares raised shares of Baytex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

About Baytex Energy (Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.