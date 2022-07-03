RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Trading Down 5.3%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €34.40 ($36.60) and last traded at €35.08 ($37.32). 4,354,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €37.03 ($39.39).

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of €38.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion and a PE ratio of 12.53.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.